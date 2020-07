norwegian cemetery

No burials have been made in this cemetery for over a century. In the 1960s, Trinity Lutheran Church leaders decided that the old stones were a safety hazard, and the cemetery was razed. The stones were thrown into a pile where they remained until 1978 when a local resident named Howard Burtness organized a restoration. With the help of local volunteers, they recovered and restored most of the gravestones, and placed the stones in cement back to back in four rows.