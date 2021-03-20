Previous
The spider at work. by festeringferret
29 / 365

The spider at work.

A daddy long legs, for the record. She's one of my most valued housemates.
20th March 2021

Festering Ferret

@festeringferret
I live in suburban Canberra, Australia, and use photography to take a closer look at the world I live in, in an attempt to conquer...
7% complete



