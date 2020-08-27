Grabbing an Adventure

Well you see, my resolution for 2020 was to have an adventure every month (and do something to the house every quarter). The house got lots of attention thanks to the lockdown etc but the scope on adventuring was severely hampered! Then I found a national trust place not too far away, Kinver Edge, where people lived in caves even into the 20th century - we had to go and have a look. Up on the high level there were caves carved out of the rock with doorways and windows over the valley, and further down were more 'Victorian' abodes where, apparently, if the furniture was a bit of a squeeze, they just chipped away a bit more of the rock! Alas as you can see from this lovely shot of Cathy, the rain hammered down and hampered our trip but it was nice to get out of the house anyway!

