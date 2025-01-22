Previous
Grey day with a glow by filsie65
Grey day with a glow

What an exotic title!
Actually took a photo that brightened the day a little. Thought I'd share it.
Think of many of you often and wish you well as always. Mwah
Phil

I started 365ing so many years ago I know I love it here and won't be able to completely let go. That said, after 3...
Photo Details

