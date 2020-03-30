Sign up
The move I didn't play (diary shot for posterity)
Though I was tempted...! (online scrabble with friends) I took a shot of it then played a decent-enough move that didn't smash my opponent to smithereens! Too soft. I know.
We do what we must to get by...!
Mwah to you - keep smiling :)
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Phil
ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
Tags
scrabble
,
lockdown
