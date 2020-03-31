Previous
Magpie meadow by filsie65
281 / 365

Magpie meadow

Filling a gap already tsk. Within a couple of minutes walk from my house is a surprising amount of open parkland where I've enjoyed walking over the last year. It's got a lot busier recently but that's fine :) Within the family we have given the areas names so we can relate to each others' walks. This is magpie meadow... one day I will get a shot of a magpie but they are a bit quick. Instead I walk across saluting solitary ones or waving to fellow humans in the distance. So much grass and space - I feel tremendously fortunate compared to many in the city...
Thank you for glancing by :)
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
Photo Details

