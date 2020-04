New toy

My phone has a camera and if you touch the screen it focuses on something. Tried it on a tree that was bobbing about in the wind. This sort-of pussy-willow looks a bit surreal to me now but I think I will enjoy playing with the toy on my daily-allowed-exercises.

It's lovely to see all your photos from around the world, and know that you are all getting on ok :) Thanks for calling by mwah