Missing directions

Well I was walking when I got accosted by a dachshund (photo to follow) I rang Cathy to tell her as I thought she'd be amused (she was) and missed the fork in the path. Got to the end of the path and found this unhelpful sign so decided to follow my nose in the direction of the missing branch and ended up completely lost in a new housing estate. The walk was more than my daily steps put together.. and a lot longer than an hour by the time I got home...!

Ah well, another little adventure. Not one I plan to repeat!

Quite a dull day so I played with all kinds of lovely processing palava to make this almost acceptable. such fun.

Thank you for calling by - enjoy your daily walk and be sure to safely find your way home!