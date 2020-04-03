Previous
Missing directions by filsie65
285 / 365

Missing directions

Well I was walking when I got accosted by a dachshund (photo to follow) I rang Cathy to tell her as I thought she'd be amused (she was) and missed the fork in the path. Got to the end of the path and found this unhelpful sign so decided to follow my nose in the direction of the missing branch and ended up completely lost in a new housing estate. The walk was more than my daily steps put together.. and a lot longer than an hour by the time I got home...!
Ah well, another little adventure. Not one I plan to repeat!
Quite a dull day so I played with all kinds of lovely processing palava to make this almost acceptable. such fun.
Thank you for calling by - enjoy your daily walk and be sure to safely find your way home!
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
78% complete

