A smiley bouquet by filsie65
292 / 365

A smiley bouquet

Spotted this on the top of an old fence-post on my walk... made me smile :)
Hope you're all on top of things and having a good incarceration! mwah
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Phil

@filsie65
