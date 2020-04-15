I am ridiculously pleased with this shot... you see I was walking along, chatting to my oldest friends, in Norwich, who are isolating and very much missed (we were due to see them over Easter). As I wandered to the woods* I was delighted to see the bluebells suddenly out and somehow sent them this photo while I was still talking to them so that we could enjoy the view together, It's not a brilliant shot but it captures a moment of technology bringing us together.
Delighted that you called by - thank you as always for any comments or simple views. Hope you are keeping it all together and enjoying the little moments of happiness that this project brings :) mwah
