Bluebells by filsie65
297 / 365

Bluebells

I am ridiculously pleased with this shot... you see I was walking along, chatting to my oldest friends, in Norwich, who are isolating and very much missed (we were due to see them over Easter). As I wandered to the woods* I was delighted to see the bluebells suddenly out and somehow sent them this photo while I was still talking to them so that we could enjoy the view together, It's not a brilliant shot but it captures a moment of technology bringing us together.
Delighted that you called by - thank you as always for any comments or simple views. Hope you are keeping it all together and enjoying the little moments of happiness that this project brings :) mwah
* http://365project.org/filsie65/just-stuff/2020-03-29 no-bluebells woods!
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Nicola Eastwood ace
iconic shot of spring-ness! x
April 17th, 2020  
