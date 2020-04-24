Previous
elephant ferns by filsie65
306 / 365

elephant ferns

I found these elephant ferns in my garden, Very useful as I've been a bit remiss, hoping to catch something exciting to go in my project and suddenly I'm very behind.
Delighted you called by - thank you. Keep well and safe :)
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Phil

@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
83% complete

