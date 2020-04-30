Previous
Keeping me occupied... by filsie65
312 / 365

Keeping me occupied...

It's taken me about 4 days so far and I'm still only downstairs...
Well I thought if I was stuck home for weeks I might as well get stuck into a job I would otherwise put off.... This is part of the hall wallpaper, painted anaglypta with 2 layers underneath. You can see the beautiful clean plaster to the left! Also, alas they had painted the coving and covered the top of one of the layers in shiny paint so that was an extra challenge. Anyway, I've finished downstairs and painted it white (can't buy coloured paint, it's deemed non-essential) and will do a top-coat in due course. Landing next week and then the dreaded stairwell thereafter.... Much rather be here.
Hope you are enjoying whatever you've been up to. Keep safe :)
