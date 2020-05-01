Previous
Duckies by filsie65
313 / 365

Duckies

"You look lovely, ducky. That shade of brown lippie suits you"
This happy couple of dabbling duckies obliged me by standing still long enough for a shot. Fab!
Thank you for stopping by too. Hope you are looking and feeling lovely too. mwah!
Phil

@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
