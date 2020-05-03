Previous
Next
Sparkly by filsie65
315 / 365

Sparkly

At least the rain brings something good. Got a lot done while the weather was ugk and went out afterwards to find sparkles in the lady's mantle.
Not all bad - hope it's all good with you. Thank you for calling by :)
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise