Giggles long ago...

I was making a moonpig card to send to Cathy for her 21st birthday at the weekend - so photographed some old photos. This was when she had opened a gift of clothing from our friends and put it all on, you can see her reaction! I got one of those 'magazine cover' cards and gave this the title 'fashion icon'..! It was lovely seeing shots from long ago but bittersweet with her being stuck away from home so long. I know she's ok, though.

Hope you're all keeping well whatever you're up to :)