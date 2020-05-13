Previous
Lovely Lilac by filsie65
324 / 365

Lovely Lilac

Wish I could include the scent!
One of many trees I pass on magpie meadow (a regular walk)
Mwah - thank you for calling by.
Keep safe :)
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
I’ve never seen so many flowers on a lilac ! Incredible!
May 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
