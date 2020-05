Sweet dreams

Look what my wonderful daughter sent me in lockdown.... thanks to good old amazon's relentless service. (not often I say that). I took this photo to show her the reaction and thought I could share it with you too.

Despite apparently being weighed down by it (!) it really lifted my spirits hence the goofy smile.... helped George and Sarah too... now if only I could find where I hid them...!!

Hoping you all get a reason to smile too this week Mwah keep safe