Do you like butter?

Magpie meadow could be renamed buttercup meadow or dandelion meadow at the moment. Here's a shot of a pretty bit, taken while on the phone to my former neighbour on a windy afternoon! Gave it a touch of Orton to make it glow a bit more.

Hope you are all super-duper today, thank you for calling by - always glad of your comments and visits to know someone is out there! :)