Dandelions at dusk by filsie65
336 / 365

Dandelions at dusk

The light was falling, the mist was rising and I liked the way it caught some dandelions on magpie meadow.
Thank you for calling by - MWAH
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project!
93% complete

Rose Humphrey ace
Ethereal :)
June 5th, 2020  
