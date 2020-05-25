Sign up
Dandelions at dusk
The light was falling, the mist was rising and I liked the way it caught some dandelions on magpie meadow.
Thank you for calling by - MWAH
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Phil
ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
Tags
meadow
,
dandelions
,
lockdown
Rose Humphrey
ace
Ethereal :)
June 5th, 2020
