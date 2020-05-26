Previous
Are we boring you? by filsie65
336 / 365

Are we boring you?

As I sat in the garden bird-spotting George came along and asked to look at the camera. He got this shot at exactly the right time and said I could include it in my project. How could I refuse!
Thanks you for popping in :)
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Phil

Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
