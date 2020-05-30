Previous
Getting ready to Party by filsie65
338 / 365

Getting ready to Party

George found the bunting and put it up to celebrate Cathy coming home! I thought it looked particularly pretty by this amazing spray of red roses.
Thank you for calling by :) Mwah
30th May 2020

Phil

@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project!
Photo Details

