YAY!

Home at last! George and Sarah prepared a BBQ (with veggie options for Cathy, in the spotty top) and we opened a bottle of prosecco in honour of her 21st birthday a couple of weeks ago when she was in Lockdown in Lancaster. After a 5-hour 'round trip and all the exertions of shifting all her stuff, sitting in the evening sunshine with a glass of bubbly was Very welcome!

Thank you for calling by :) Mwah