Previous
Next
Blue Pot by filsie65
348 / 365

Blue Pot

Hope you are well and coping with these continuing unsettling times. Please don't trouble to comment on this boring pot... part of my rainbow month. Thank you for casting your eyes over it though. Mwah!
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise