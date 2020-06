Yellow Digger

Hope you're all hunky-dory and keeping your smile in place. These are all pretty boring so please don't trouble to comment on the bits of my rainbow month! :) Mwah





"Digger mama, mama, look, digger mama, digger... mama look digger" At least that's what he used to say. Nowadays he just glances, raises an eyebrow and nods a little as he walks along. Ok it is 22 years later but... well the little guy was cute. (!)