Previous
Next
Red Oak Leaf (don't trouble to comment! x) by filsie65
358 / 365

Red Oak Leaf (don't trouble to comment! x)

It was only just opening up, but a surprise how red it was compared to its slightly older 'siblings' on the shoot. Thank you for calling by and keeping safe :) Mwah
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Phil

ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project! Had...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise