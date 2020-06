Indigo Harebells

Delighted that these have taken - they are growing in the pot in the front garden and snippets have taken to cover the edge of the back border of the back garden which was just bare soil and brick before. :) Of course they weren't this deep a colour, I doctored them with picmonkey to match the rainbow. Feel a bit bad because they were much prettier before...