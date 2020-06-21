Sign up
pink lizzies
For my rainbow. Please don't trouble to comment! Thank you for stopping to glance :) Mwah
From the little collection I got from the lady who cuts my mum's lawn... at the time garden centres weren't open so it was a real bonus and certainly gave her something to keep her occupied. :)
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Phil
ace
@filsie65
Having completed 3 years of 365ing, one project 52 then another 365 I'm taking it easy this year with an 'as and when' project!
1877
photos
76
followers
55
following
Album
Lockdown Project (formerly 'as and when')
Camera
Canon IXUS 145
Taken
20th June 2020 5:42pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rainbow
,
lockdown
,
busy lizzie
