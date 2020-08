Buzzing About

Long story but ended up sitting, waiting in my ex-husband's garden where I was happily distracted by the bees buzzing around the passion flowers which had rather taken over. Only had my phone to hand so I had to pretend to be proficient in its use..! Passion flowers are among the most amazing creations, this little pollen-covered bee seemed to appreciate it too.

Touched that you called by - hope all is going well. :)