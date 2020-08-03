Joy and Peace

You see we were talking about scented old roses and I said 'like Peace, but you can't get that any more..' Next day as if by magic a parcel arrived... a bare-rooted Peace rose sent as a house-warming friend from Bedfordshire, What a fluke! Alas being planted in the winter didn't do it any favours but they replaced it for me (ie it died) and the JOY to see this beautiful bloom on the replacement (which I planted in the autumn) is only bettered by its loveliness. My friend shared the joy too and here I share the Peace with you all. My phone decided to make the centre glow and the background dark, I quite like it so here it is SOOP. (ha I like my jokes)

Hoping that your lives are tranquil and happy, full of peace and joy. Thank you for calling by. :)