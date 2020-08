Sparkly Shustoke

My friends' daughter apparently hadn't had a very good lockdown and was desperate for some fresh air. I realised she and I are about half an hour from this place and called her - we met up and had a lovely walk / chat. I took George and Sarah the following week, a dull day when all you noticed was pondweed! What a difference sunshine and a breeze makes.

Hope you are all enjoying the weather today. Thank you for calling by. :)