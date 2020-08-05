My lovely old bike....

Diary Shot Really... With so many people moved into my house and so little space I took a hard look at my lovely old bike (bought c1989) and realised I wasn't going to be riding it any time soon. I have a job nearby in September but I live on a hill...cycling down it will terrify me and going up the other side will kill me! Polished it up, put it on ebay and sold it for £112! Both buyer and seller were pleased to bits! I looked at the other photos of similar bikes and believe that the careful photography might have given it more interest, some of them were leaning against a wall or the shot was from afar, and besides, I'm glad to have a photo of it for remembrance.

So touched that folk call by to view or comment on my little offerings - thank you very much :) mwah