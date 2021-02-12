Previous
Day 7 - ding dong by firemansword
7 / 365

Day 7 - ding dong

After decorating - good to get the chimes up... view from underneath
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Simon Ford

@firemansword
1% complete

