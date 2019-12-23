Previous
Christmas White Rose charter by fishers
Photo 1314

Christmas White Rose charter

The last steam special to York this year was from Dorridge, and arrived in York at lunchtime. Here it is entering platform 10. I was quite lucky to get this shot,since there was a service train further along platform 9, where I stood, which began to move towards me as I took the shot.

Clun Castle was a Great Western designed locomotive, but it's construction wasn't completed until May 1950, when the railways had been nationalised. It was withdrawn from service in December 1965, as steam locomotives were being removed from the Western Region. It was sold for preservation, and is currently based at Tyseley in Birmingham.

This locomotive has a special place in my memory, since it was the first Great Western locomotive that I saw working, in 1967, when it hauled a special through Doncaster on its way to the Settle and Carlisle line.

Casablanca ace
Oh well done, that sounded quite tight for time! How lovely to see this special one for you today.
December 23rd, 2019  
