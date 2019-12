Christmas at Twin Pike Way, Wigginton, York

Some people like to decorate the outside of their houses for Christmas, but the residents of Twin Pike Way in Wigginton, a village just north of York, have taken this to a new level. Almost every house is decorated, and large numbers of people are attracted to see the wonderful display. Collection tins attract donations and large sums of money are raised for charity. It's an inspiring place to visit.



Ian