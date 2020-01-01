Sign up
Photo 1323
Changing Times
Not just the first day of a new year, but the first day of a new decade. The inspiration for this shot came from my grandaughter Natalya playing with a Duplo clock.
Wishing you all the very best for 2020. Whatever the new year brings, I wish you all peace and happiness.
Ian
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Peter Dulis
ace
love it - fav
January 1st, 2020
