Previous
Next
I didn't know that was there! by fishers
Photo 1324

I didn't know that was there!

It is surprising what you find in your local area. This shot shows a recent discovery that I made. Quite near where we live there used to be a large mental hospital, which was closed in 1994 after 150 years of use, with the move towards 'care in the community'. A small secure unit still exists, and much of the rest of the area was redeveloped as a housing estate and offices. I found this interesting building in the middle of the housing estate, converted for use as apartments, and formerly one of the hospital buildings.

Ian
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2019 - Our project has had a long break, so it's time to start posting again. I'm not sure there will be a post...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise