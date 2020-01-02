I didn't know that was there!

It is surprising what you find in your local area. This shot shows a recent discovery that I made. Quite near where we live there used to be a large mental hospital, which was closed in 1994 after 150 years of use, with the move towards 'care in the community'. A small secure unit still exists, and much of the rest of the area was redeveloped as a housing estate and offices. I found this interesting building in the middle of the housing estate, converted for use as apartments, and formerly one of the hospital buildings.



Ian