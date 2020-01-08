A New View

The area of York known today as Hungate was for many years a run down and neglected area by the banks of the River Foss. In 1901 Seebohm Rowntree produced a study of poverty in York (Poverty: A study of town life) where Hungate was described as “one of the main slum districts in York.” The study was one of the stepping stones towards the founding of the welfare state.



Going back further in time, the area was part of a Viking settlement, known to them as Jorvik. Before redevelopment archaeological excavations discovered much from the Viking period, and from the Victorian slum period as well.



Major redevelopment began in 2009 with apartment blocks and offices forming a very different kind of environment. This view is a recent creation. The mirror building on the left is Hiscox Insurance, The building on the right is an only very recently completed office building. They frame a view of the distant Minster, perhaps the most famous landmark in York.



Ian