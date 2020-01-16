The York Tap

Another interesting old building in a quiet corner at York railway station, the York Tap was first opened in 1907 as tea rooms. I haven't been able to trace when that function ended, but I believe that by the 1970s it was used for the sale of railway relics. It later became the location of a model railway exhibition which lasted for around 20 years, before the model railway was moved to a location in Lincolnshire.



Following the success of the Euston Tap in London, and the Sheffield Tap, the building was renovated by a company called Pivovar and opened as the York Tap towards the end of 2011. I caught it here on a relatively quiet day. It sells a wide range of beers - there are 32 taps on the bar!



