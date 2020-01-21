Roman Mosaic

This mosaic was found near Brantingham, a village west-north-west of Hull, at the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. It now resides in the Hull and East Riding Museum.



It was discovered in 1961 at the site of a large villa and dates back to the 4th century. It originally measured 11 metres by 7.8 metres and is the largest Roman mosaic so far discovered in Yorkshire. The floor mosaic is the biggest surviving piece, and the wall mosaic is a fragment from the opposite end of the mosaic.



This is one of a number of Roman mosaics in the Hull and East Riding Museum, one of several museums in Old Town, Hull, and all well worth a visit.



Ian