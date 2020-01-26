Gibbet

A much more unsavoury part of the history of Halifax for todays shot. This is a non working replica of the Halifax Gibbet, placed on the site of the original Gibbet in 1974.



The Gibbet consisted of an axe-head fitted to the base of a heavy wooden block, which ran in grooves between two 15-foot (4.6 m) tall upright posts, mounted on a stone base about 4 feet (1.2 m) high. A rope attached to the block ran over a pulley, allowing it to be raised, following which the rope was secured by attaching it to a pin at the base. Once the condemned person was lying in place, the block carrying the axe was then released by either withdrawing the pin, or by cutting the rope. It was the weight of the unsharpened axe blade which chopped off the condemned person's head.



The gibbet was used on both male and female convicts, and a convict could be executed for the theft of something worth only a few pence. The executions would have been in public and would have drawn large crowds of spectators.



Different times and different values - the very idea of such a barbaric spectacle is something we now find totally repulsive, and it is good to see that in the UK such horror is consigned to the history books.



Ian