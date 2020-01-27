Tea Anyone?

Well after the rather bloodthirsty post yesterday, I thought we needed a break, so why not have a cup of tea?



This sculpture is outside the tea room in the walled garden at Beningbrough Hall, a National Trust property a few miles north of York.



The sculpture was a collaborative project between Yorkshire & Clydesdale Bank, The National Trust, local blacksmith David Theakstone and Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough (The Henshaws charity supports blind and visually impaired people in the North of England).



My visit was as part of the York Residents Festival, a hectic weekend when many museums and attractions in and around York give free admission to the residents of York. Beningbrough Hall was the first of seven locations I visited over the weekend. There will be more locations in photos I post over the next few days.



Beningbrough Hall itself was not open, but it was fascinating to explore the grounds and gardens, and to see the changes there since my last visit.



