Andy Pandy

Another trip to Bradford on Wednesday, this time to visit the cathedral and the Science and Media Museum.



This shot was taken in the Science and Media Museum, in a gallery with a display linked to various TV shows, and shows Andy Pandy and his friends Looby Loo and Teddy 'who have endless fun in their candy-coloured world'.



Andy Pandy is a British children's television puppet series that premiered on BBC TV in the summer of 1950. The original episodes were shown live, but in 1952 a series of 26 filmed programmes was shown, and frequently repeated until 1970, when a new series of 13 episodes was made. A revival of the show was made in 2001 with 52 new episodes, this time using the stop-motion technique rather than puppets. The revival was shown on the CBeebies TV channel. This shot is a recreation scene from that series.



Ian



