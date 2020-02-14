Another trip to Bradford on Wednesday, this time to visit the cathedral and the Science and Media Museum.
This shot was taken in the Science and Media Museum, in a gallery with a display linked to various TV shows, and shows Andy Pandy and his friends Looby Loo and Teddy 'who have endless fun in their candy-coloured world'.
Andy Pandy is a British children's television puppet series that premiered on BBC TV in the summer of 1950. The original episodes were shown live, but in 1952 a series of 26 filmed programmes was shown, and frequently repeated until 1970, when a new series of 13 episodes was made. A revival of the show was made in 2001 with 52 new episodes, this time using the stop-motion technique rather than puppets. The revival was shown on the CBeebies TV channel. This shot is a recreation scene from that series.