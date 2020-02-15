The Wombles

Another shot of childrens TV characters at the Bradford Science and Media Museum. Here, the Wombles are having a picnic.



The Wombles are fictional pointy-nosed, furry creatures created by Elisabeth Beresford and originally appearing in a series of children's novels from 1968. They live in burrows, where they aim to help the environment by collecting and recycling rubbish in creative ways.



Although Wombles supposedly live in every country in the world, Beresford's stories are concerned with the lives of the inhabitants of the burrow on Wimbledon Common in London.



The characters gained a higher national profile in the mid-1970s as a result of a BBC-commissioned children's television show which used stop-motion animation. A number of spin-off novelty songs also became hits in the British music charts. The Wombles pop group was the idea of British singer and composer Mike Batt.



The Womble motto is 'Make Good Use of Bad Rubbish'. This environmentally-friendly message was a reflection of the growing environmental movement of the 1970s.



Perhaps the even higher profile of environmental issues today suggests its time for a Wombles revival?



Ian