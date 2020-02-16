Did You Hide Behind the Settee?

Another shot of a TV character at the Bradford Science and Media Museum. Here, we see a Dalek, one of the enemies of Doctor Who.



Doctor Who is a British science fiction television programme produced by the BBC since 1963. The programme depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called 'the Doctor', an extraterrestrial being who is to all appearances human, from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling space ship called the TARDIS. Its exterior appears as a blue British police box, which was a common sight in Britain in 1963 when the series first aired. Accompanied by a number of companions, the Doctor combats a variety of foes while working to save civilisations and help people in need.



I clearly remember this series starting, and having to persuade my parents to let me watch it. The Daleks appeared in the second story, and although I wanted to know what happened next, I was quite terrified by the Daleks, and was really tempted to hide behind the settee!.



I have the DVD of that first Dalek story, and although enjoyable, it all seems very tame now.



Remarkably, Doctor Who is still in production, and at the moment is definite Sunday evening TV viewing. Over 850 episodes have been produced since 1963.



Ian



