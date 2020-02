Off for a Well Earned Rest

About five minutes after the shot I posted yesterday, 'Duchess of Sunderland' pulled away from it's train and ran north to the railway museum after it's run from London.



It would be replaced by a different steam locomotive for the return journey. By this time the rain had eased, so I caught the bus home, in an attempt to keep reasonably dry. The forecast for later in the afternoon was not good, so I didn't see the second steam locomotive depart.



Ian