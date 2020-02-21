Improved Flood Defences

As I mentioned yesterday, following the York floods of 2015, an upgrade to the city flood defences is in progress. This shot is taken from Lendal Bridge, looking towards the flood wall along Wellington Row, and you can see the old height of the wall, with newer brickwork raising it's height. This was amongst the work that took place last summer.



The river in this shot is to the left of the line of posts. To the right of the posts is a small paved area with seats, covered with flood water.



To the right of the wall two pedestrians walk casually along in an area which would have been flooded with the river at this height before the original wall was built in the 1980's



Ian