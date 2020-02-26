York Knavesmire Racecourse

York Knavesmire Racecourse gained a new water feature earlier this week, with the flood water occupying another low area of land in the city.



Ironically, racing was moved to this site in the 1730s because of the frequency of flooding at the previous site on Clifton Ings.



Fortunately the first racing event of the year on the Knavesmire isn't until mid May, so there is plenty of time for the course to dry out and be cleaned up



Thank you to those of you expressing concern about my safety when exploring areas of flooding. I can reassure you that all my shots were taken from safe places. I have no intention of becoming a flood victim!



Sorry for my missing post yesterday - Since Katharine is feeling much better I took the opportunity to visit my mum, which meant I was not back in York until quite late last night.



Ian