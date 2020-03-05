New and Old

Two versions of the steam locomotive Sans Pareil on show inside the Locomotion building at Shildon, County Durham.



On the right is the original of 1829, built to compete in the Rainhill locomotive trials to select a builder for the fleet of locomotives for the Liverpool and Manchester Railway which was opened in 1830.



Timothy Hackworth, the Locomotive Superintendent of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, built Sans Pareil in his own time, using the little money he could spare from his wages. It was performing well in the Rainhill Trials, until a cracked cylinder forced it to be withdrawn from the competition.



Stephenson's Rocket went on to win the competition, the £500 prize money and a contract to build more locomotives for the Liverpool and Manchester Railway. Hackworth's Sans Pareil was also sold to the railway and subsequently leased to the Bolton and Leigh Railway where it ran until 1844. It then worked as a stationary engine before being restored and presented to the Patent Office Museum (what later became the Science Museum).



On the left is a working replica of Sans Pareil, built to take part in the 150th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the Liverpool and Manchester Railway in 1980.



Ian