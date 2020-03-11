Previous
Next
Britannia by fishers
Photo 1392

Britannia

Saturday was a busy day for fans of steam locomotives, with three scheduled to work special trains in and out of York. The first of these was 'Britannia' which pulled into platform 11 at just after 13:20.

Following the Second World War, the railways of Britain were in a poor state, and this, combined with a Labour governement, led to the nationalisation of the railways from 1st January 1948. Following a review of the various company locomotive designs, a series of new standard designs was created. The first of these to be built was 'Britannia' delivered for service in 1951.

This locomotive has a place in my history too. During the 1960s I had a model railway layout, and my locomotive was 'Britannia'. Remarkably, although members of this class worked close to where my parents lived and I saw them often, the first time I saw this locomotive at work wasn't until around 2013.

Ian
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
Nice shot. My father was a train driver.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise