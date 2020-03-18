Springtime in York

The remains of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens, with a display of daffodils in the foreground.



I love these attractive ruins, recording as they do some 900 years of history. There is a fascinating exhibition in the Yorkshire Museum with lots of finds from this site.



I love the displays of daffodils as well. Not only can they be seen here in the Museum Gardens, but along the banks around the city walls too. They are a wonderful sign of Spring.



I feel so grateful that I live near such beautiful places.



Ian