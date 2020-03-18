Previous
Next
Springtime in York by fishers
Photo 1399

Springtime in York

The remains of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens, with a display of daffodils in the foreground.

I love these attractive ruins, recording as they do some 900 years of history. There is a fascinating exhibition in the Yorkshire Museum with lots of finds from this site.

I love the displays of daffodils as well. Not only can they be seen here in the Museum Gardens, but along the banks around the city walls too. They are a wonderful sign of Spring.

I feel so grateful that I live near such beautiful places.

Ian
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise