Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1399
Springtime in York
The remains of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens, with a display of daffodils in the foreground.
I love these attractive ruins, recording as they do some 900 years of history. There is a fascinating exhibition in the Yorkshire Museum with lots of finds from this site.
I love the displays of daffodils as well. Not only can they be seen here in the Museum Gardens, but along the banks around the city walls too. They are a wonderful sign of Spring.
I feel so grateful that I live near such beautiful places.
Ian
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1399
photos
72
followers
40
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th March 2020 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
york
,
architecture
,
ruins
,
museum gardens
,
st marys abbey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close